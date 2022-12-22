2 teens shot in Waukegan

Two teens were shot in Waukegan early Thursday.

At about 12:30 a.m., Waukegan police officers responded to the 700 block of Center Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are both expected to survive.

The victims are in their late teens and live in Waukegan, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Shell casings were recovered from the scene.

At this time, police believe the victims were targeted, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department's Tip Line at (847) 360-9001.