2 teens wounded, 1 critically, in Far South Side shooting

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the Far South Side.

They were outside about 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East 134th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Another boy, 16, was struck in the foot and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Earlier Wednesday, another 17-year-old boy was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.