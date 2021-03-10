2 teens wounded in West Pullman shooting

Two teenage boys were shot and wounded Wednesday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

A 16-year-old and another male were shot about 10:50 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Harvard Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The shooting happened either inside or near a home, police said.

The 16-year-old went to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf, police said. The other male, shot in his flank, went to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Both injuries were considered not to be life-threatening, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.