2 teens wounded in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were shot and wounded Wednesday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
A 16-year-old and another male were shot about 10:50 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Harvard Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.
The shooting happened either inside or near a home, police said.
The 16-year-old went to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf, police said. The other male, shot in his flank, went to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Both injuries were considered not to be life-threatening, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.