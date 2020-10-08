2 wanted for armed robbery in Lincolnwood, arrested after crashing in Logan Square

Two men wanted for an armed robbery in north suburban Lincolnwood were arrested Thursday after crashing in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 2:50 a.m. two males driving a 2009 Saturn SUV crashed into the side of a building in the 3100 block of North Christiana Avenue, and got out and ran, Chicago police said. They were arrested a short time later.

The two males were wanted for an armed robbery in suburban Lincolnwood, police said. They were turned over to Lincolnwood police.