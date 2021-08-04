2 women, man shot in Humboldt Park

Two women and a man were shot Tuesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

They were standing with a group of people around 10:32 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when three males walked by and fired shots, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. A 53-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and a 68-year-old woman was struck in the stomach and leg, police said. They were transported to Stroger Hospital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

All of the victims were listed in "good" condition, according to Chicago police.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives are investigate.