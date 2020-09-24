2 women shot, 1 fatally, in South Shore

One woman was killed and another was injured Wednesday in a shooting in South Shore.

About 8:50 p.m., they were in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said.

The other woman, 35, was shot in the foot and refused medical treatment, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as being Jasmine Woodards.

Area Two detectives are investigating.