2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night.

Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 37-year-old woman was struck in the left leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.