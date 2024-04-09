2 women shot while crossing Englewood street

Two women were shot while crossing the street Monday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The women, 19 and 20, were walking across the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue around 8:40 p.m., when someone started shooting, according to police.

Both victims were struck by gunfire in the arm, and they were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. They were both listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.