2 women shot in Humboldt Park: police

Two women were shot Thursday morning in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Around 2:50 a.m., the two women got into an altercation with a man in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue. The man fired several rounds and one of the women was shot outside while the other was shot inside of a building.

The 22-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and the 25-year-old woman was shot once in the thigh, police said. Both of the women were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate the shooting.