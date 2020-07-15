2 women shot in Lawndale

Two women were shot Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The women, both 39, were traveling in a vehicle about 12:40 a.m. when someone fired shots as they passed through the 1500 block of South Drake Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver was struck in the ear, while the passenger was struck in the arm, police said. They continued on to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where both were in fair condition.

Both women said they did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating.