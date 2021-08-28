2 wounded, 1 critically, after being shot inside Englewood apartment

Two males were shot while inside of an apartment in Englewood on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Eggleston.

A 26-year-old man and another male victim were inside of an apartment at about 8 p.m. when they were shot by an unknown suspect, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was shot in the left leg and the left arm, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The second victim was shot in the head and transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area One Detectives are investigating.