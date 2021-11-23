2 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Two people were wounded, one critically, during a shooting on Chicago's West Side Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt.

At about 2:42 p.m., a 21-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were struck by gunfire, police said.

The woman was struck in the abdomen and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The man was struck in the thigh and self-transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

There are no offenders in custody.

Advertisement

Area detectives continue to investigate.