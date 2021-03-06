2 wounded in drive-by in Englewood

Two men were wounded in a drive-by Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:45 p.m., the men, 18 and 27, were on the front porch of a residence in the 6300 block of South Elizabeth Street when someone in a dark-colored car pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old was struck in the left leg and the older man was struck in the right leg and buttocks, police said. They were both brought to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Area One detectives are investigating.