2 wounded in drive-by in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by in West Garfield Park on Sunday.
About 7:20 a.m., the men, 29 and 24, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4100 block of West Adams Street, when someone drove up and fired shots into the vehicle, Chicago police said.
The 29-year-old was struck in the left foot and the younger man was grazed by a bullet on his head, police said. They drove to Rush University Medical Center where they are both in good condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
