2 wounded in Englewood shooting: police

Two people were shot in Englewood Saturday morning, Chicago police say.

A 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were walking in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue at 11:23 a.m. when they were shot at.

The gunfire came from a white-in-color sedan that pulled up next the victims.

The man was shot in the right thigh and the woman was shot in her right leg.

Both victims were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.