2 wounded in Waukegan shooting

Two people were shot Saturday in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 9:50 p.m. found the victims near a shot-up car in the 300 block of South Genesee Street, Waukegan police said.

The victims, a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. They are expected to survive their injuries.

A third person, a 22-year-old man, was also found nearby the car with a leg injury, but was not shot, police said. He was also hospitalized, but his injury is not considered life-threatening.

A semi-automatic pistol was found near the scene of the shooting, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.