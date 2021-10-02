2 wounded in Wicker Park shooting

Two men were shot in Wicker Park early Saturday, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 Block of West Division at about 1:36 a.m.

According to police, the two men, ages 25 and 34, were on the sidewalk when they were each shot in the leg by an unknown suspect.

The 25-year-old self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

The 34-year-old was transported to the hospital, and is also listed in good condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.