2 wounded Tuesday in West Englewood shooting

Two men were shot while standing on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The men, ages 62 and 27, man were standing around 11:05 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue when shots were fired from a black sedan, police said.

The 62-year-old was shot in the shoulder and the other man suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and lower back, police said.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in an unknown condition, poilice said.

The gunmen fled westbound on 63rd Street, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.