2-year-old girl shot in Little Village, police say
CHICAGO - A 2-year-old girl was shot Friday night in Little Village.
The child sustained a gunshot wound to the body around 6:55 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 26th Street on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
The girl was in the rear-passenger seat of a vehicle being driven my a man when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside of them and began shooting, police said.
The girl was self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.
No offender is in custody as Chicago police detectives investigate.
This is a developing story.