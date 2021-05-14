2-year-old girl shot in Little Village, police say

A 2-year-old girl was shot Friday night in Little Village.

The child sustained a gunshot wound to the body around 6:55 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 26th Street on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The girl was in the rear-passenger seat of a vehicle being driven my a man when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside of them and began shooting, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The girl was self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.

No offender is in custody as Chicago police detectives investigate.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.