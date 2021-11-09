2-year-old hurt, man wounded in Austin shooting

A man was shot and a 2-year-old boy was hurt after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was sitting in a car at 12:07 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Madison Street when he was struck by gunfire in the arm, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Two children were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting with a 2-year-old boy suffering a minor cut to the forehead, police said.

The boy was transported to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

One person was taken into custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.