2-year-old killed after hit by father’s SUV backing into garage in Oak Lawn: police

A 2-year-old died after her father struck her while backing an SUV into a garage Sunday afternoon in Oak Lawn.

The accident happened about 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Meade Avenue, Oak Lawn police said.

The 2-year-old’s father was backing an SUV into the garage when he struck the child, according to preliminary information from police.

She was taken to Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital Emergency Room and later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital where she died of her injuries just after 6 p.m., according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Alani Herrera. An autopsy released Tuesday ruled her death an accident.

No charges have been filed, according to police.