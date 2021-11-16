20 Chicago aldermen 'vehemently oppose' Lightfoot's pick to lead COPA

Twenty Chicago aldermen are outraged over the mayor's choice to lead the city’s civilian police watchdog group.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tapped interim leader Andrea Kersten for the permanent Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) job.

The aldermen released a letter saying they "vehemently oppose" her nomination. This after Kersten released a report that recommended fallen Officer Ella French be suspended for a botched 2019 raid.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Last week, Lightfoot herself called the decision "the height-of-tone deafness."

Advertisement

Kersten needs 26 votes in the City Council for her nomination to be approved.