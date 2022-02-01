20 convictions tied to former CPD Sgt. Watts vacated, setting single-day record in Cook County

Twenty convictions were vacated at the Cook County courthouse Tuesday, setting the county record for the most exonerations in a single day.

A total of 19 people are getting their convictions wiped out, a move they have demanded for years.

This is all connected to former Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts.

During his time working the streets and a South Side housing complex, hundreds of men and women were wrongfully arrested and charged.

Already, 115 victims of Watts had been exonerated.

On Tuesday, defense attorneys pushed to have 35 more cases cleared. The state did not oppose dropping 20 of those convictions.

More exonerations are expected ahead.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said it's a long, meticulous process.

"It's been a slow-going process but it's a process that we believe we can assure people of Cook County that we’ve done our due diligence to ensure every stone was turned that the people we are vacating convictions for in fact deserve them," Foxx said.

The judge hearing these cases Tuesday said the convictions were "clearly a blight" on the criminal justice system.

Over 30 more cases tied to Watts will be addressed in court next week.

Most of these people getting their convictions cleared served 2 to 4 years, longer than Watts' sentence of 22 months.