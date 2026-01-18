20-year-old charged after multiple armed robberies, burglaries in one morning: police
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man has been charged after committing three armed robberies and two burglaries on the same day, according to police.
What we know:
Brian Pride, 20, of Chicago, was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and two felony counts of burglary. He was arrested by police on Saturday in the 200 block of S. Central Park Blvd.
According to police, Pride was identified as one of the offenders who participated in multiple burglaries and armed robberies on Jan. 3.
Incidents:
- 2300 block of W. Chicago Ave. at 4:58 a.m. took property from a 35-year-old woman by gunpoint.
- 3000 block of N. Ashland Ave. at 5:46 a.m. took property from a 40-year-old man and 52-year-old man by gunpoint at a business.
- 2600 block of N. Lincoln Ave. at 5:52 a.m. broke into a business and took property and proceeds.
- 3100 block of N. Broadway at 6:02 a.m. broke into a business and took property and proceeds.
What's next:
Pride's court date was held on Sunday.
