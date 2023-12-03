20-year-old man shot, carjacked in Bolingbrook

A man was shot in the leg after being carjacked in Bolingbrook Saturday night.

At about 11:47 p.m., Bolingbrook police responded to 450 N. Bolingbrook Drive for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

According to preliminary information, police say the man was leaving work and walking to his vehicle when he was approached by two men wearing ski masks.

The men demanded the victim's vehicle and keys. Shortly after, one of the offenders shot the victim in the leg.

The offenders then fled in the victim's vehicle, which was a black Dodge Charger.

Police say the offenders are described as one Black male and one Hispanic male.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.