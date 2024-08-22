20-year-old man shot, robbed by group of people in Chicago

A man was hospitalized after being shot and robbed in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Wednesday night.

Around 8:24 p.m., a 20-year-old man was standing outside in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when several people armed with handguns approached him and demanded his property, police said.

The group then fired shots at the man before stealing his property and fleeing the scene.

The victim was struck in the right leg and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Around the same time, police received another call of a person shot in the area.

A 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if the two shootings are connected at this time.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.