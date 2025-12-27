20-year-old in serious condition after South Austin shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man is in serious condition after a verbal altercation turned violent in South Austin on Saturday, according to police.
What we know:
A 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk and was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender in the 0-100 block of N. LeClaire around 3:21 p.m.
The offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the back. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
Area Four Detectives are investigating.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.