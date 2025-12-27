20-year-old in serious condition after South Austin shooting: police

The Brief A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a verbal altercation escalated into a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood, police said. The incident happened around 3:21 p.m. in the 0–100 block of North LeClaire, where an unknown offender pulled a gun and shot the victim in the back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.



A 20-year-old man is in serious condition after a verbal altercation turned violent in South Austin on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

A 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk and was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender in the 0-100 block of N. LeClaire around 3:21 p.m.

The offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the back. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.