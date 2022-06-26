20-year-old shot on Near West Side; person of interest being questioned

A 20-year-old man was shot on the Near West Side Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of West 14th Street.

At about 1:10 a.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk when an offender began shooting from a gangway, police said.

The man was shot in the right hip and leg. He was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

A person of interest is being questioned, and police say a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area three detectives are investigating.