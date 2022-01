A 20-year-old man was walking outside when he was shot and killed in Fuller Park Sunday.

Police said the man was walking in the 200 block of 43rd Street around 12:45 a.m., when someone in a white SUV shot him.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The victim was shot multiple times in the torso and transported to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.