Over 200 families receive food from Northern Illinois Food Bank thanks to $25K donation

A $25,000 donation is helping Illinois families in need.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is a recipient of the Medline Care Program.

Its donation will help support the food bank's ‘Build Healthy Communities Screen and Intervene’ initiative.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This program also funds the ‘RX’ mobile event.

On Tuesday, more than 200 families and individuals were able to shop from the food bank's delivery vehicle in Waukegan.

Participants each received about 45 pounds of food — including a mix of meat, dairy, fruits and vegetables.