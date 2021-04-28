2021 Wisconsin State Fair on with health guidelines amid pandemic

article

The Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Wednesday, April 28 that the 170th Wisconsin State Fair will take place in accordance with health guidelines at the time of the Fair, Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 15.

A news release says increased sanitization protocols are already in place throughout the 200-acre Fair Park as Wisconsin State Fair Park is a GBAC Star accredited facility. The Wisconsin State Fair is over three months away, therefore final health and safety protocols will be determined as we approach the Fair dates, officials say. Fairgoers can stay informed on important updates by visiting the Fair’s website.

Five State Fair Main Stage shows are on sale right now and more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Wisconsin State Fair will also go on sale soon as part the Fair Deals and Group Sales promotions. Tickets and vouchers for the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair will be honored for the 2021 State Fair. Additional programming, event, and attraction announcements are also forthcoming.

Spin City at Wisconsin State Fair

Earlier this month, Wisconsin State Fair Park officials released a survey for its avid Fairgoers and are appreciative of the fairgoers who took the time to share their valuable opinions as planning continues. In that survey, 88% of respondents said they would be comfortable attending a large event now or in the near future, 78% of respondents said they will attend the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair and an additional 17% are considering attending.