2022 Illinois Midterm Election: Long lines in DuPage County on last day of early voting

Illinois is in the final hours of early voting before Tuesday's midterm election.

Nationwide, more than 41 million pre-election ballots have been cast. That surpasses 2018 levels.

Voters are showing up early to the polls, and long lines could be seen Monday afternoon at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

In DuPage County, ballots have come in from about 129,000 voters already.

Of those, 54,000 were vote-by-mail ballots.

The DuPage County Clerk says that is more than 22-percent of the vote already.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There are still 16 early voting sites open until 7 p.m.

Voters in DuPage are allowed to vote at any polling place Tuesday.

This is part of their new "Vote Anywhere" initiative, and the county clerk says it went very well in June.

"If you're across town because of a job, or class, you can just go over on your lunch break and vote at the nearest site," said Jean Kaczmarek, DuPage County Clerk.

Here's a tip for voters in DuPage:

If you go on the clerk's website, you can find an interactive map of the polling places. If the one closest to you has a long line Tuesday, you can use the map to find the next closest one.