2022 Midterm Elections: Battle for Wisconsin Senate, Indiana GOP hopes to keep total control

Polls in Wisconsin are open Tuesday until 8 p.m., and a photo ID is required to cast your ballot in the state.

The biggest race on the Wisconsin ballot is the one for U.S. Senate.

Sen. Ron Johnson is being challenged by Democratic Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes.

According to a new Data for Progress poll, the incumbent has a six-point lead.

Johnson got a boost from voters' concerns about crime and economic issues, while Barnes had strong support from voters' who saw abortion as one of the top issues.

"This is a fight for freedom. It's not somebody else's fight. It is our fight, and it is absolutely a fight we have to win," said Johnson.

"There's a candidate, myself, who is going to look out for working people. There's the incumbent, who has only looked out for himself for the last 12 years," said Barnes.

Wisconsin voters are also choosing a governor.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is looking for another term in office. He is being challenged by Republican businessman Tim Michels.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In Indiana, Republicans hope to protect their complete control of state government, while Democrats look for their first statewide win in a decade.

The biggest race FOX 32 is following is the state's U.S. congressional seat.

Incumbent Todd Young is running to retain the seat he won in 2016.

He is being challenged by Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott, who is running as a Democrat, and Libertarian, James Sceniak, who is a behavioral therapist.

Indiana voters will also decide on a House vacancy.

Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash in August. Walorski's seat is among three vacancies in the U.S. House.

The other two are in Florida, with members of Congress who have resigned.

Republicans hope to flip this traditionally blue seat. First term, Democratic Congressman Frank Mrvan is running against Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green.

She is an Air Force veteran.

If Green wins, she will become the GOP's only Black female House member.

Indiana has nine seats in the House. Six are currently held by Republicans, two by Democrats — plus Walorski's former seat.

Indiana polls close at 6 p.m. Any voter in line by that time, will be allowed to cast a ballot.