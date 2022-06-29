The 2022 'YETI Film Tour' stops in Chicago

Itching to escape from the city this summer? Look no further than Chicago's Lower West Side.

YETI, the brand known for their durable outdoor gear, has teamed up with a variety of nature conservation nonprofits to offer a series of short adventure films set in the wild. They will be shown together, one night only, in Pilsen.

The films feature a 260-mile canoe race across Texas, extreme big wave surfing and intense storm chasing — to name a few.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the nonprofits.

It’s an opportunity to get out of the city, by staying in the same seat.

"We're super lucky to have a guest appearance by legendary mountaineer and alpinist Conrad Anker. There will be a live painting by Laura Gibson and probably one of the favorite parts for a lot of people is the raffle where you can win some great YETI products," said Taylor Johns, YETI Director of Content.

The films will be presented June 30th at 7:30 p.m. at Thalia Hall, located at 1807 S. Allport Street in Chicago.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance by going to www.Yeti.com.