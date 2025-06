2025 Fourth of July firework shows across Chicago area

The Fourth of July is almost here and cities across Chicagoland are prepared to celebrate with fireworks.

Here is a list of events to celebrate Independence Day:

City of Chicago

Navy Pier

What: Summer fireworks at Navy Pier through Labor Day weekend

When: Fireworks start at 9 p.m. July 1 (more dates every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer)

Where: 600 East Grand Avenue

Details: navypier.org

Cook County

Barrington

What: 4th of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Barrington High School, 616 West Main Street

Details: barrington-il.gov

Bartlett

What: 2025 4th of July 3-Day Festival

When: 9:15 p.m. July 4

Where: Apple Orchard Community Park, W Stearns Rd & S Bartlett Rd

Details: bartlettil.gov

Bridgeview

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: 9:15 p.m. July 3

Where: Commissioners Park, 8100 South Beloit Avenue

Details: facebook.com/BVPark

Burr Ridge

What: 3rd of July Annual Fireworks Show

When: 5:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Walker Park

Details: pdparks.org

Des Plaines

What: Community Fireworks

When: 9:15 p.m. June 30

Where: Oakton College, 1600 East Golf Road

Details: desplaines.org

Elk Grove Village

What: July 4 Celebration

When: 8 p.m. July 4

Where: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive

Details: elkgrove.org

Evergreen Park

What: 55th Annual Independence Day Parade

When: 9 p.m. June 27

Where: Martin B Duffy Park, 92nd and Ridgeway

Details: evergreenpark-ill.com

Evanston

What: Evanston Fourth of July Celebration

When: 9:30 July 4

Where: Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, 1647 Sheridan Road

Details: evanston4th.org

Glencoe

What: Party in the Park

When: 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Glencoe Beach

Details: glencoeparkdistrict.org

Glenview

What: 4th of July Celebration

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Boulevard

Details: glenview.il.us

Harvey

What: Independence Day 2025 Celebration

When: 8:30 p.m. July 4

Where: City Hall, 15320 Broadway Avenue

Details: cityofharveyil.gov

Hoffman Estates

What: Fireworks Presented by Groot

When: 9:30 p.m. July 5

Where: 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway

Details: northwestfourthfest.com

Lemont

What: July 3 Celebration

When: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Centennial Park, 16028 West 127th Street

Details: lemontparkdistrict.org

Mount Prospect

What: 4th of July Festival

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Rd

Details: mplions.org

Northbrook

What: Northbrook 4th of July Fireworks

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Avenue

Details: eventcreate.com/e/northbrook4thofjuly

Oak Lawn

What: Fireworks Show

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Richards High School, 10601 Central Avenue

Details: olparks.com/events/

Orland Park

What: Independence Celebration

When: 9:30 p.m. on July 4

Where: Centennial Park West, 15609 Park Station Boulevard

Details: orlandpark.org

Palatine

What: Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Community Park, 262 East Palatine Road

Details: palatinejaycees.org

Palos Heights

What: 3rd of July

When: 9:15 p.m. July 3

Where: Memorial Park, 76th Avenue

Details: palosheights.org

Park Ridge

What: July 3rd Fireworks Celebration

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street

Details: prparks.org

Rolling Meadows

What: July 4th Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. or Dusk, July 4

Where: RM Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Dr.

Details: cityrm.org

Skokie

What: Skokie's Fireworks Festival

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Niles West High School, 5701 Oakton St

Details: skokie4th.org

South Holland

What: 4th of July Celebration

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 500 East 160th Place

Details: southholland.org

Tinley Park

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: McCarthy Park, 6801 S. 80th Ave.

Details: tinleypark.org

Wilmette

What: Fireworks Show

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Gillson Park, 800 Gillson Park Drive

Details: wilmettepark.org

Winnetka

What: Winnetka Fourth of July Celebration

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: Duke Childs’ Field, 1321 Willow Road

Details: winpark.org

DuPage County

Bensenville

What: July 4th LibertyFest

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Redmond Recreational Complex, 735 East Jefferson Street

Details: bensenville.il.us

Downers Grove/Woodridge

What: 4th of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road

Details: woodridgeil.gov

Glendale Heights

What: Glendale Heights Fest

When: 9:30 p.m. July 13

Where: Camera Park, 101 East Fullerton Avenue

Details: glendaleheightsfest.com

Glen Ellyn

What: 2025 Glen Ellyn 4th of July Celebration

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Lake Ellyn, 645 Lenox Road

Details: glenellyn4thofjuly.org

Itasca

Cancelled for 2025

See itasca.com for more details.

Lisle

What: 3rd of July Celebration

When: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Community Park, 1800 Short Street

Details: villageoflisle.org

Lombard

What: 2025 Fireworks Display

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue

Details: villageoflombard.org

Naperville

What: Naperville Community Fireworks Show 2025

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road

Details: visitnaperville.com

Oak Brook

What: Taste of Oak Brook

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road

Details: oak-brook.org

St. Charles

What: July 4th Fireworks

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way

Details: stcharlesil.gov

Warrenville

What: Warrenville’s Annual 4th of July Celebration 2025

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road

Details: facebook.com/warrenvillefriendsofthe4th

Westmont

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Drive

Details: westmontparks.org

Wheaton

What: Festivities and Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road

Details: wheatonparkdistrict.com

Kane County

Elgin

What: Fourth of July Parade, Concert and Fireworks

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Festival Park, 132 South Grove Avenue

Details: elginil.gov

Huntley

What: Independence Day Fireworks Show

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Deicke Park, 11419 IL-47

Details: huntley.il.us

Lake County

Buffalo Grove

What: Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road

Details: vbg.org

Deerfield

What: Deerfield Family Days

When: 9:15 p.m. July 3

Where: Shepard Middle School, 440 Grove Avenue

Details: deerfield.il.us

Fox Lake

What: Celebrate Fox Lake

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. June 28

Where: Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave

Details: foxlake.org

Gurnee

What: Fireworks Celebration

When: 9:45 p.m. July 4–6

Where: Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway

Details: sixflags.com/greatamerica

Lake Forest

What: Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road

Details: lfparksandrec.com

Lake Zurich

What: 4th of July Celebration

When: 9:15 p.m. July 4

Where: Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Avenue

Details: lakezurich.org

Libertyville

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Butler Lake Park, 810 West Lake Street

Details: libertyville.com

Mundelein

What: Mundelein Community Days 2025

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Courtland Commons

Details: mundelein.org

Vernon Hills

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:15 p.m. July 4

Where: Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway

Details: vernonhills.org

Wauconda

What: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Bangs Lake

Details: wauconda-il.gov

Waukegan

What: 4th of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Waukegan Lakefront

Details: waukeganil.gov

McHenry County

Cary

What: Star 'N Stripes Fest

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. June 28

Where: Cary-Grove Park

Details: carypark.com

Crystal Lake

What: Crystal Lake Fireworks and Concert

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 6

Where: Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive

Details: mchenrylife.com

Fox River Grove

What: 2025 Annual FRG Fireworks

When: 6 p.m. July 12

Where: Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane

Details: facebook.com/frgliving

Spring Grove

What: Independence Day Celebration 2025

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Thelen Park, 8516 Winn Road

Details: sg4thofjuly.com

Woodstock

What: 4th of July Fireworks

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road

Details: business.woodstockilchamber.com

Will County

Beecher

What: 4th of July Festival

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Firemen's Park, 673 Penfield Street

Details: villageofbeecher.org

Bolingbrook

What: 4th of July Celebration

When: (Dusk) About 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive

Details: bolingbrook.gov

Frankfort

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:15 p.m. July 4

Where: Main Park, 200 South Locust Street

Details: frankfortil.org

Joliet

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 West Jefferson Street

New Lenox

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: 9:15 p.m. July 4

Where: Village Commons, 145–199 Veterans Parkway

Details: newlenox.net

Romeoville

What: 3rd of July Fireworks

When: July 3. All three shows start at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Discovery Park (300 S. Highpoint Drive); Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Road); Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Drive)

Details: romeoville.org