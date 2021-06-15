21 shot, 3 fatally, Monday across Chicago

Twenty-one people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago, including a man who was killed, and two women who were wounded, in a shooting in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 11:05 p.m., they were outside at a party in the 5200 block of South Lowe Street, when shots were fired, Chicago police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 25-year-old woman was struck in the leg and a 43-year-old woman was struck in the ankle. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are in good condition.

A person was fatally shot in Roseland on the South Side. Few details were released on the shooting, which happened about 1:25 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. A male, whose age was not immediately known, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital.

A man was shot and killed while driving in Englewood on the South Side. The man, 42, was shot around 4:20 a.m. and crashed into a fence at Periwinkle Park in the 6500 block of South Perry Avenue, police said. The man, shot five times, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released. Before he died, the man said a woman he knew had shot him. No one was in custody.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was critically wounded after he was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by in Austin on the West Side. About 11:45 p.m., the 36-year-old was sitting in his parked van in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue, when someone in a passing Dodge Charger fired shots in his direction, striking him in the head, police said. The man was rushed to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Police believe the person who fired the shots was aiming for a group of people inside a passing black sedan and the 36-year-old was not the intended target. A bullet struck the windshield of a second vehicle, a passing red Toyota, causing it to crash into a light pole. No one was injured.

A 21-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. About 10:30 p.m., he was driving in the 7300 block of South Mozart Street, when someone inside a black SUV fired shots at him, police said. The man was struck in the left side of his body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The teen boy and a 27-year-old man were sitting in a silver Chrysler van about 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of West 66th Street when they got into a verbal argument with a group standing near their vehicle, police said. The teen was struck twice in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stable. The man was shot in the hip and shoulder and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stable.

Twelve others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Four people were killed, and forty-three others were wounded in shootings last weekend citywide.