21-year-old indicted twice for drug-soaked paper possession at Cook County Jail: officials

A 21-year-old man in custody at the Cook County Jail has been indicted twice this month for possession of contraband after authorities found drug-soaked paper in his inhaler and pants.

Jacob Ouimette was first indicted Sept. 19 for an incident on May 16th, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they found a plastic bag in Ouimette's inhaler that contained pieces of narcotic-soaked paper.

The paper pieces were sent to the Illinois State Police lab for further testing, where they tested positive for buprenorphine, a synthetic opioid, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Ouimette was indicted for a second time on Sept. 23, for an incident on June 11.

Authorities said they found a small, wrapped package in his pant leg that had drug-soaked paper and "green leafy material."

After further testing from ISP, the paper came back positive for synthetic cannabinoids. The "green leafy material" was positive for cannabis.