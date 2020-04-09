22% of Floridians working from home are drinking alcohol during their shifts, survey says

article

Many Americans across the country are working from as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Alcohol.org, an American addiction center resource, has released statistics on those drinking while working from home.

Their numbers showed that 22 percent of Floridians working from home are drinking during their shifts.

MORE NEWS: Over 16,300 cases of coronavirus in Florida, death toll jumps to 354, Florida Department of Health says

They also said that the drink of choice for workers drinking during work hours is beer.

About one-fifth of the survey respondents reportedly said that they stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News