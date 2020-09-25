22 wanted for looting Loop Walgreens in August: police

Police on Friday released surveillance video showing nearly a dozen people wanted for stealing from a Loop Walgreens during widespread looting in August.

The looting happened in the early hours of Aug. 10 at the store, 2. N. State St., according to Chicago police.

The 22 suspects are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Video surveillance frames allegedly show 11 people wanted for looting a Walgreens at 2 N. State St. on Aug. 10, 2020. (Chicago police)

Over the last several weeks, police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.