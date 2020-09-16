16 wanted for looting Loop Walgreens, Chicago police say

article

Police on Wednesday released surveillance photos that allegedly show 16 people wanted for looting a Loop pharmacy in August.

They are wanted for stealing from a Walgreens Aug. 10 in the 200 block of South Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police.

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago. Over the last month, police have released dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Looting broke out early that morning across Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.