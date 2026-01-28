22-year-old dies after car crashes through fence in Waukegan: police

The Brief A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Waukegan, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Police say the car left the roadway on South Lewis Avenue, crashed through a fence, and a fence pole struck the driver through the windshield. The victim, identified as Hayden Jones of Oklahoma and stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes, was pronounced dead at the scene; the crash remains under investigation.



A 22-year-old is dead after he crashed into a fence in Waukegan on Monday, according to Lake County Coroner's Office.

What we know:

Police responded to the 1100 block of South Lewis Avenue around 6:31 p.m. for a report of a car crash with injuries. Crews found a single car off the road.

An investigation revealed that Hayden Jones, 22, was traveling southbound on Lewis Avenue when the car left the roadway and crashed through a fence and into the trees. Then a fence pole went through the windshield, striking the driver, police said. Jones was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones is from Oklahoma and was stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes. An autopsy revealed that Jones died from blunt force injuries to his head as a result of the crash.

Waukegan Police are investigating the crash.