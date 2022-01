A 22-year-old woman was shot while standing on a porch in Marquette Park, police said

The woman was standing on the front porch just after 2 a.m. Sunday, when someone fired shots from an alley in the 100 block of West 67th Street.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and right leg, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.