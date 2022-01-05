23-year-old man charged with murder of woman in Humboldt Park alley: Police

article

A 23-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman found in a Humboldt Park alley, police said.

Malik Lander, of Oak Park, is accused of shooting a 29-year-old woman to death in the 1000 block of North Hamlin on Jan. 1.

Lander was found in a car that was used in commission of the homicide, police said. He was taken into custody and charged.

Lander is facing one count of first degree murder and is due in central bond court on Thursday, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.