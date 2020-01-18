23-year-old man murdered in Avondale

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Avondale on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

About 12:45 p.m., he was inside of a vehicle in an alley in the 2800 block of North Rockwell Street, when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the neck, chest and stomach, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet commented on his death.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.