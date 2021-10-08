24 men arrested in Cook County during sting operation targeting sex buyers

Twenty-four men were arrested during a sting operation in the area of Leyden Township Thursday.

Cook County Sheriff's Police Special Victims Unit officers set up a sting operation in an area frequented by individuals seeking to purchase sex.

During the course of the operation, authorities said 24 men approached undercover members of the team and solicited sex in exchange for money.

After they were arrested, each man was issued a $1,000 citation for violation of the Cook County public morals nuisance ordinance, officials said.

Additionally, one of the men was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault out of DuPage County.

Nineteen vehicles were also towed under the ordinance. Each vehicle owner is required to pay $500 to reclaim possession of their vehicle, authorities said.

More than 200 individuals have been arrested and fined this year as part of their ongoing strategy to reduce the demand for sex trafficking.