24-year-old man charged with shooting Bolingbrook police officer

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 9:48PM
Bolingbrook
FOX 32 Chicago

Bolingbrook man charged with shooting officer

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. - A Bolingbrook man was charged Tuesday with shooting a police officer over the weekend.

Victor Zarate, 24, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Around 6:14 p.m. Sunday, Bolingbrook police officers responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, the offender, later identified as Zarate, had already fled the area.

Around 7:48 p.m., a Bolingbrook officer located Zarate at his residence at 125 W. Briarcliff Road and when the officer made contact with him, the officer was shot at.

Victor Zarate

The 38-year-old officer was shot twice and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the residence.

Illinois State Police executed a search warrant around 1 a.m. Monday and took Zarate into custody without incident. He is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $5 million bond. 

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Bolingbrook officer who was shot and wounded was released from the hospital. 

The 12-year law enforcement veteran has worked with the Bolingbrook Police Department for the last three years and is now recovering at home. 

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. 