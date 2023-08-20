Bolingbrook cop shot when confronting alleged thief: police

A Bolingbrook police officer was shot Sunday night when confronting an alleged thief in the southwest suburb.

Around 6:14 p.m., police say Bolingbrook officers responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 100 block of S. Bolingbrook Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, the offender had already fled the area.

Around 7:48 p.m., police say a Bolingbrook officer located the suspect and when he made contact with the person, the offender fired shots at the officer.

The officer was struck and transported to an area hospital where they're undergoing treatment, according to police.

The offender is believed to be barricaded inside a home surrounded by police, officials said.

Illinois State Police are assisting with "tactical operations."

The investigation is ongoing.