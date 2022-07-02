24-year-old woman killed, 2 others wounded after two suspects exchange gunfire in Chinatown

Three people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Wentworth.

At about 10:52 p.m., police responded to shots fired and located a 24-year-old woman, who was shot in the torso. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the hand, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 38-year-old man, who police say is one of the offenders, was shot in the buttocks and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to preliminary information from police, the offender in custody was exchanging gunfire with another male offender, who fled the scene.

A weapon was recovered, and Area One detectives are investigating.



