25 people injured when floor collapses during massive house party near university

A massive party near the University of Georgia ended when the floor collapsed into the basement.

About 25 people were injured, which is only a small portion of the 500 or so people who were at the party when the collapse happened around 1 a.m. Friday in Athens.

The floor collapsed into a crawl space. Most of the injured had cuts and scratches; there may have been a broken arm.

"We are grateful that this unexpected event didn't turn out any worse than it did," said Capt. Nate Moss of the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services Department. "Many times, overcrowding can result in collapses of decks and flooring, especially in older structures. The thing that helped, in this case, was the lack of elevation. These folks should consider themselves fortunate."

Athens police got there first, and firefighters had a hard time accessing the scene because there were so many cars and people on the street.

The property might end up being condemned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.