25 shot, 3 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Twenty-five people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in citywide gun violence.

Five of the victims were wounded in a single shooting in Lawndale.

The most recent fatal shooting left a man dead and woman wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side. They were standing in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue about 10:25 p.m. when someone in a black-colored sedan approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Malcom Meridy, 25, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Police said he was shot in his chest. The woman, 24, was grazed by a bullet on her head and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Hour earlier, two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Douglas Park on the West Side. The men, both 31, were shot about 7:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Farrar Drive, police said. Davaris Davis, shot in the abdomen and arm, died later at Mt. Sinai Hospital, authorities said. He lived in Bolingbrook. The other man was shot in the chest and back, and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

About 5:50 p.m., a man was killed in a shooting in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side. He was on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 18th Place when someone fired shots from a light-colored vehicle, police said. Jonathan Castillo, 32, was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

In non-fatal shootings:

About 11 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in Noble Square in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. He was the passenger of a vehicle when someone walked up to him, asked him if he sold weed before pulling out a gun and firing shots, police said. He was struck in the hand and driven to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said. He was in good condition.

About 10:25 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was shot while driving in Hermosa. She was in the 1600 block of North Kostner Avenue when a male suspect in a white sedan fired shots into her vehicle, police said. Shot in the back, she was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

About 9:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was wounded in Austin on the West Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Lamon Avenue when he was shot in the hip, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Five people were wounded in a single shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. They were standing on the street and sidewalk 8:45 p.m. when shots rang out in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said. Four wounded men and one woman were all in good condition.

About 8:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man was wounded in West Englewood. He was standing outside in the 6700 block of South Damen Avenue when two male suspects shot him, police said. He was grazed in the forehead, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About 7 p.m., two men were wounded inside a store in Englewood after one of them left the building to grab a gun, but people inside the store fired shots, police said. The 34-year-old man who grabbed the gun from a car was shot in the shoulder and fell to the ground in the 6800 block of South Loomis Boulevard, police said. Another man, 33, rushed over and tried firing shots at the suspects, but he was shot in his back and legs. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes earlier, two men were critically wounded in a West Town shooting. The 63- and 56-year-olds were under a viaduct about 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North Leavitt Street when someone on a bicycle fired shots, police said. The older man was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The 56-year-old was shot in the hip and abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital.

An 18-year-old man was wounded about 4:50 p.m. in Irving Park. He was on the sidewalk in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at him, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with wounds to the chest, leg and back.

About 4:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man was wounded in Cragin on the Northwest Side. He was walking home with friends in the 1900 block of North Cicero Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Norwegian-American Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 9:40 a.m., a man was wounded in a drive-by in West Garfield Park. The 27-year-old was sitting on a porch in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black pickup truck pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in the thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

About 5 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in Back of the Yards. He was on the sidewalk in front of a home in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone in a light-colored vehicle fired shots, police said. Shot in his legs, he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

About 3:40 a.m., a man was injured in West Pullman. He was shot in a vehicle at 3:37 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Loomis Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

About 3:10 a.m. in Lawndale, a 31-year-old man was wounded in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street when someone in a black SUV shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About 12:30 a.m., in the first-reported shooting Monday, a man was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Euclid Avenue, police said. He 26-year-old was dropped off in good condition at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend were seventy people were shot, ten fatally.